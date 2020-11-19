Opinion/Letter: Based on precedent, Trump merits recount

The editorial “Trump and his GOP enablers” in The Daily Progress on Nov. 16, excerpted from The Washington Post’s vituperative criticism of the Trump campaign’s call for recounts of close state elections, seems especially harsh.
Consider comparisons with the presidential recount in Florida in the 2000 election.
In 2020 as of this writing, in four states (Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) the Republican and Democratic candidates for president are within one percentage point of each other. In Arizona, for example, it is 49% to 49%, with a difference of 10,377 votes.
That there might be one or more irregularities — whether intentional or unintentional — is within the range of possibility. Given this, it is reasonable for Donald Trump to demand a recount.
We do not have infinite time for recounts, but there are a few weeks between Election Day and the deadline for certification of the vote by each state. If the election recount process could be employed in Florida in 2000 after a close vote [as was mandated by state law], surely there is no reason why Trump should not have three or four weeks to have votes recounted in several close states. (By the way, Gore finally conceded on Dec. 13, 2000, about five weeks after Election Day.)
Miles N. Fowler
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000_United_States_presidential_election_recount_in_Florida#Florida_Ballot_Project_recounts
https://abcnews.go.com/Elections/2020-us-presidential-election-results-live-map/
