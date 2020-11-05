Opinion/Letter: Barrett could have declined high court spot

With Judge Amy Barrett’s controversial appointment, many people in the country will now see the Supreme Court as illegitimate. This could irreparably damage the institution.

Judge Barrett could have withdrawn her name from consideration with the understanding that if President Trump won reelection, she’d be nominated again in early November.

If Joe Biden were to win, the Republican Party could obtain her nomination the next time a Republican gained the White House. If that is four or eight years from now, she’d still be in her 50s and would have a lengthy Supreme Court tenure.

This could have helped unify and heal. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

Michael Zuckerman

Nelson County