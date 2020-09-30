Opinion/Letter: Ballot alternatives are vital

Ballot alternatives are vital

This is in response to the letter “Democrats’ candidate, platform flawed” (The Daily Progress, Sept. 23). The letter also mocked what it called Democrats’ championing of mail-in voting as an option in lieu of in-person voting.

Today’s Trump Republican, like Donald Trump himself, suffers from a distinct lack of empathy for others and an inability to conceptualize an existence outside of his or her own personal bubble.

It’s possible, by taking the right precautions, that one could maybe vote in person without assuming more health risk than going to the grocery store, doctor’s office, etc.

Not everyone these days, however, is going out and performing these routine activities. People at higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 (the elderly, immunocompromised, those with chronic lung and heart disease) should not be casually expected to assume this risk to cast a vote in person.

Additionally, not everyone can hop in a car and pop over to the polling station to cast a vote. Use of public transportation, where it’s even available, will add to that risk.