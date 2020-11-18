Opinion/Letter: Balance is key for county school policy

I am writing in response to the story headlined “Report evaluates implementation so far of Albemarle schools' anti-racism policy,” published in The Daily Progress online on Nov. 14 and in print on Nov. 15.

I agree and disagree with the ideas put forth by Bernard Hairston, assistant superintendent for school community empowerment.

I believe that putting an emphasis on the racial injustices of the past is a positive thing, but I worry about the idea of “align(ing)” students’ “lessons with the policy” — which some teachers might want to do, and who then would be given more resources from the county for accomplishing that goal, according to a project being developed in support of the policy. I’m not too clear what this means, but I do know that revisionist history has been the precursor to many dictatorial regimes.

I think the best plan of attack is to teach history, especially in the United States, in a neutral fashion, while also pointing out how things could have been done more humanely in retrospect.