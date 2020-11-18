Opinion/Letter: Balance is key for county school policy

I am writing in response to the story headlined “Report evaluates implementation so far of Albemarle schools' anti-racism policy,” published in The Daily Progress online on Nov. 14 and in print on Nov. 15.
I agree and disagree with the ideas put forth by Bernard Hairston, assistant superintendent for school community empowerment.
I believe that putting an emphasis on the racial injustices of the past is a positive thing, but I worry about the idea of “align(ing)” students’ “lessons with the policy” — which some teachers might want to do, and who then would be given more resources from the county for accomplishing that goal, according to a project being developed in support of the policy. I’m not too clear what this means, but I do know that revisionist history has been the precursor to many dictatorial regimes.
I think the best plan of attack is to teach history, especially in the United States, in a neutral fashion, while also pointing out how things could have been done more humanely in retrospect.
One idea I do agree with is finding alternatives to suspension. However, I don’t believe the right solution to misbehaving in high school is by slapping a kid on the wrist. A “punishment” that actually benefits a student would be the best-case scenario. If a kid misbehaves in elementary school, force her to read. If a kid misbehaves in middle school, force him to write. If a kid misbehaves in high school, force her to do extra math homework.
High schools should focus more of their efforts on rehabilitation, like in prison, than on punishment, regardless of which students misbehave. However, it is clear that minorities bear the brunt of suspensions, so positive punishment also seems to be the best way to lower the racial grade gap in schools and provide a better future for people of color.
Don Croxton
Albemarle County
Information link: https://www.npr.org/2018/12/17/677508707/suspensions-are-down-in-u-s-schools-but-large-racial-gaps-remain
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!