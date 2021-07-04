Opinion/Letter: Ask lawmakers for climate change action

The temperature in Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit on June 26, a record high. This heat record was shattered the very next day, with the temperature reaching a dangerous 112 degrees Fahrenheit; that is the highest temperature ever officially recorded in Portland.

In fact, extreme high temperatures across the Pacific Northwest were expected to continue to break records for the rest of June.

In addition to wildfire, health and power grid risks, economic impacts include potential detrimental effects on farms, fisheries and sporting events.

The western United States is currently experiencing an historic “megadrought,” with emptying reservoirs, fears about wildfires and crop failures, exceedingly low river levels and recreational impacts.

Unfortunately, these conditions seem to be a new normal. According to a NASA scientist, “The last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record, typifying the ongoing and dramatic warming trend.” Greenhouse gas emissions are the major culprit.