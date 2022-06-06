Opinion/Letter: Argue with those liberals

I can sympathize with James Milner and other writers who have recently complained about the progressive bias of this newspaper. I once lived in a city where the lone newspaper had a pronounced bias, too. It was decidedly conservative.

The paper irked us liberals, so we challenged its writers’ logic and questioned their conclusions. We asked them to think. We wanted to engage in discourse.

But we never expected the newspaper to show a liberal side. Its owners were Republicans. That's what spurred us on.

Mr. Milner sounds more than capable of such activity, but he wastes his time complaining that “the Progress is unfairly writing articles that only cover progressive, liberal views.” There's nothing unfair about that. The Progress is liberal. It presents liberal ideas.

So….argue with them.

GEORGE WEAD

Crozet