April is Genocide Prevention and Awareness Month, a moniker it earned for being associated with a litany of atrocities including the Armenian Genocide, the Cambodian Genocide, the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, and the beginning of the siege of Sarajevo. Additionally, this year, Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Memorial Day, falls on April 17 through 18.

We read this list and shake our heads. In the aftermath of each of these agonizing episodes, vehement proclamations abounded that this would be the last time. Yet repeatedly, these “Never Again” promises have not prevented the recurrence of the worst of history.

Still, the belief that absolutely nothing was learned each time millions of innocents were tortured or murdered, though understandable, is not accurate.

For we now recognize the root causes and conditions within a country that foreshadow imminent savagery, such as a disrespect for human rights, lack of a pluralistic media, corruption in national institutions, and/or dangerous language that demeans a single group.

Want to move beyond surrendering to the fatalistic view that mankind is simply not compassionate enough to stop tormenting our fellow humans?

Voice your support for the Atrocities Prevention Account. This money is used to respond to the early warning signs of mass atrocities to prevent violence and save lives – while saving taxpayer dollars by averting more developed crises that would be more expensive to resolve.

Congress is currently working out how much to budget for this account in the State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2024.

Constituents can help shape that decision. Contact Rep. Bob Good, and Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and urge them to robustly fund Atrocities Prevention. That is the most authentic way to honor those lost to genocide as well as our “Never Again” commitment this April.