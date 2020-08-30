 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Another police shooting adds to the outrage
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Another police shooting adds to the outrage

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

I am outraged beyond belief that officers shot another young Black man for no apparent reason. He wasn't a threat, but they shot him down like a dog in front of his children. This is unacceptable.

I have seven boys. I am frightened for their lives every time they leave home. I constantly call them, asking if they are OK. And reminding them to obey what the officers want so they won't get killed.

Nobody deserves the type of treatment suffered by Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Each time they just shot him, they could have cuffed him. There were three or four officers, so he was outnumbered; so why shoot? Those officers need to turn in their badges and be investigated for murder.

The mayor of Kenosha has the duty to control his officers. He should tell his police officials to hire cops who are not racist, who aren’t just looking for a Black person to kill.

We want to feel safe from officers, not afraid when we see them. They are supposed to protect and serve.

Please take care of this problem. We are not standing for it anymore. Period.

Priscilla Elabor

Charlottesville

Information link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/what-we-know-about-the-jacob-blake-shooting/ar-BB18qElP?ocid=uxbndlbing

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Crouching Indian explained

At a museum in Nebraska City, Nebraska, I was amazed to see a bronze sculpture depicting Lewis and Clark; their dog, Seaman; and a male Indian guide crouching in front of them. The statue is similar to our statue in Charlottesville.

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Trump has caused our loss of stature

I  do not understand how anyone could think that four more years of the egotistical, incompetent, mendacious, racist, and vulgar regime we have suffered for three and a half years could imagine him- or herself as intelligent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert