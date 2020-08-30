Opinion/Letter: Another police shooting adds to the outrage

I am outraged beyond belief that officers shot another young Black man for no apparent reason. He wasn't a threat, but they shot him down like a dog in front of his children. This is unacceptable.
I have seven boys. I am frightened for their lives every time they leave home. I constantly call them, asking if they are OK. And reminding them to obey what the officers want so they won't get killed.
Nobody deserves the type of treatment suffered by Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Each time they just shot him, they could have cuffed him. There were three or four officers, so he was outnumbered; so why shoot? Those officers need to turn in their badges and be investigated for murder.
The mayor of Kenosha has the duty to control his officers. He should tell his police officials to hire cops who are not racist, who aren’t just looking for a Black person to kill.
We want to feel safe from officers, not afraid when we see them. They are supposed to protect and serve.
Please take care of this problem. We are not standing for it anymore. Period.
Priscilla Elabor
Charlottesville
