Opinion/Letter: Another interpretation of Sacajawea statue

The Lewis and Clark-Sacagawea statue in Charlottesville is titled “Their First View of the Pacific,” and depicts the three figures viewing the ocean for the very first time.

Perhaps the teenage Sacagawea was so frightened by the enormity and the roar of the ocean that she just cowered next to Lewis and Clark in fear.

Could it be the reason that she is in this cowering position has been “misinterpreted” and she is not being submissive but simply is fearful and possibly overwhelmed, particularly given the sculptor’s title of the statue?

I would highly recommend that this possibility be fully considered and discussed before a decision is made to have the statue removed.

Edward J. Albright

Fluvanna County