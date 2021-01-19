Opinion/Letter: Analogy must include suppressing opponents

The letter in The Daily Progress headlined “Mob re-enacts event from Nazi Germany” (online Jan. 7, in print Jan. 11) suggested the mob that breached the Capitol might be likened to the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch (German for “coup”). The 1938 Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) also was mentioned.
The Beer Hall Putsch was a planned (albeit not well-planned) takeover of the German state of Bavaria by Adolf Hitler, who, leading a disciplined and armed contingent of followers, took three government officials as hostages and seized an armory before he was routed.
The mob that breached the Capitol was not particularly well-armed (fortunately) and not disciplined.
How about Kristallnacht, a nationwide assault on Jewish people, institutions and businesses that was launched by a speech from Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels and carried out with secret instruction that police were to do nothing to protect Jewish interests? Well, the mob in D.C. focused on one place, and there was little coherent thought behind its actions.
Another event that happened, just weeks after Hitler came to power in 1933, was the Reichstag Fire. The German parliament — the German equivalent of the Capitol — was set on fire. The Nazis blamed the German Communist Party, the Communists blamed the Nazis, and history has opted for the theory that the arsonist was a lone wolf who was not put up to it by anyone.
The Nazis used the Reichstag Fire to justify stepping up their program of forcing every German institution — economic, social and cultural — to conform to the one-party agenda of the Nazis. In the name of unity, political opponents were targeted, marginalized and punished just for having different opinions. If they did not submit, they were smeared and put out of business.
This seems more like what is going on now as the Democratic Party and its allies, rather than being magnanimous in victory, are silencing dissent and cancelling the opposition.
Miles N. Fowler
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beer_Hall_Putsch
https://www.history.com/topics/germany/beer-hall-putsch
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/gleichschaltung-coordinating-the-nazi-state