Opinion/Letter: Analogy must include suppressing opponents

The letter in The Daily Progress headlined “Mob re-enacts event from Nazi Germany” (online Jan. 7, in print Jan. 11) suggested the mob that breached the Capitol might be likened to the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch (German for “coup”). The 1938 Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) also was mentioned.

The Beer Hall Putsch was a planned (albeit not well-planned) takeover of the German state of Bavaria by Adolf Hitler, who, leading a disciplined and armed contingent of followers, took three government officials as hostages and seized an armory before he was routed.

The mob that breached the Capitol was not particularly well-armed (fortunately) and not disciplined.

How about Kristallnacht, a nationwide assault on Jewish people, institutions and businesses that was launched by a speech from Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels and carried out with secret instruction that police were to do nothing to protect Jewish interests? Well, the mob in D.C. focused on one place, and there was little coherent thought behind its actions.