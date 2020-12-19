Opinion/Letter: An unexpected and uplifting holiday song

I was standing (masked) in line outside of Trader Joe’s recently when an unlikely song at Christmas came over the loud speaker. It was “I Feel Good” by James Brown!
It not only brought back memories, it reminded me how thankful I was to be “feeling good” in these times
I love and expect traditional Christmas music, but this song made me pause and thank God for my blessings and for Trader Joe’s policies to make shopping uplifting.
Patsy Wood
Albemarle County
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!