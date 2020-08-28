Opinion/Letter: 'American' is our only label

‘American’ is our only label
The president should proclaim that, effective immediately, all U.S. citizens will be referred to as Americans. The use of ethnic/racial designations such as African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Asian Americans should be avoided.
We should go forward as one nation, one people. The use of these terms should head the list of politically incorrect speech.
The racial divide will never disappear as long as people are categorized and designated according to their race, ethnicity, or national origin. Whether used by themselves or others, this practice is the height of racism. It says that all people in this category are, in some ways, the same — whereas in reality they range across a broad spectrum, from murderous thugs to highly successful and respectful citizens and everyone in between. They should not be painted with the same brush.
Referring to a large segment of our population as one, as if they all suffer the same ills or require the same remediation, ignores the progress many have made and calls attention to some perceived common shortcoming in others.
In short, the quicker we start to think of ourselves as one, the quicker we will start to act as if we are.
Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, effective Jan. 1, 1863, proclaiming the end of slavery. Let Donald Trump issue Emancipation Proclamation 2 to end the designation of racial/ethnic categorization and allow the elimination of racial divide.
Lewis Eugene “Gene” Williams
Albemarle County
Information link: https://www.archives.gov/exhibits/featured-documents/emancipation-proclamation#:~:text=President%20Abraham%20Lincoln%20issued%20the,and%20henceforward%20shall%20be%20free.%22
