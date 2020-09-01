Opinion/Letter: America needs substance from parties

I found both conventions difficult to watch. There were a few good speeches, but each side spent too much time trying to characterize its opponent as being unconnected to the “real” America.
Each side tried to enlist new or undecided voters through social identification. That may be a good tactic for addressing the younger set, but actual voters tend to skew to the middle and later ages, and this is a group with well-formed personalities and political ideations.
What I would have found more compelling would have been for each party to identify its set of critical topics and to spend one night on, say, domestic issues — identify them, identify their causes, propose solutions and let us know how we can help. Then cover international issues, etc. Exactly how would each side handle the virus, the economy, education, injustice, the environment, etc.? How does each side characterize each issue and frame the questions?
At least Joe Biden spoke about control of the virus, a plan for economic recovery, resolving inequity and injustice, and restoring the environment. The Republicans hinted at a couple of issues but didn’t lay out any clear plan that I could identify.
I think this is going to be another close election. Ugh.
Robert Klonoski
Charlottesville
Information link: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/21/joe-biden-dnc-speech-transcript.html
Information link: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/21/joe-biden-dnc-speech-transcript.html
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!