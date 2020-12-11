Opinion/Letter: America must remain vigilant against fascism

During the Second World War, my parents had to give up some freedoms, such as traveling, turning lights on after dark, and purchasing whatever goods they needed. They did it gladly, knowing that Nazi fascists, wherever they rule, will take away our Constitution and decide everything for us: what property we own, what jobs we have, whether we live or die, and who gets to vote.

Three years ago, when Nazis marched into Charlottesville with torches and assault weapons, I suppose some permissive officials did not want to abridge anybody’s gun rights or rights of assembly. But such permissiveness can be deadly, as we learned then. Our Constitution is actually more realistic, using such language as “well regulated” and “peaceably to assemble.”

Today we hear some folks asking that we cut them some slack instead of requiring them to wear face masks, and to control the number of persons in bars and rallies. But it is said that a fish rots from the head down, and the rot of permissiveness began to stink to high heaven as soon as Donald Trump became president. The House voted to impeach him, and I thought they made a good case for his removal from office, but the Republican Senate brushed all charges aside and has continued to indulge him at every step.