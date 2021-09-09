Opinion/Letter: America is making changes for the better

We all have said and done things in the past that might not have been in the best interest of ourselves and others. Some of us still have a way to go in making those wrongs right.

As we get older, with exposure, wisdom and experience being our guide, we tend to start realizing how wrong we have been. We start to make better choices with our words and our treatment of others. We start to come out of the darkness of our thoughts and actions into the light, which brings about a better feeling about ourselves and others.

Making change is a process; it doesn’t happen overnight. One of the reasons for the process taking time is due to the fact some people do not want to change, especially if change takes away their position or mindset.

America has a dark side. In building America, a lot was said and done to people that was wrong but appeared to be right at the time. As America grew, America realized what it was doing was wrong to people. America started to make changes in the way it was treating people by making and changing laws to protect people's rights.