Opinion/Letter: Amendment will help democracy

It was about six years ago that I read an article in The Daily Progress about the advent of a new organization, which was OneVirginia2021. This was founded by Leigh Middleditch, the retired co-founder of The Sorensen Institute, which was dedicated to political education and the development of good governance at both the state and local levels.

The purpose of this new organization was to further the creation of a more fair and competitive process for our elections by eliminating gerrymandering, the process of politicians establishing the lines for voting districts and doing so with a goal of favoring their own re-elections.

I made a very wise decision to become involved in this quest as a volunteer to work in what I labeled the Restoration of Democracy.

Along the way, I had the opportunity to testify before committees in the General Assembly, and I often reminded our legislators that we live here in the commonwealth in the cradle of democracy, with Jefferson, Madison and Monroe having preceded us. I have told them that these gentlemen had a vision of a government of “we, the people” and that our legislators' efforts at gerrymandering had blurred that vision.