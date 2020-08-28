 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Amendment restores voter power
Opinion/Letter: Amendment restores voter power

Amendment restores voter power

In only a few weeks, early Virginia voters will be casting votes by mail and in person. With all the partisan artillery pounding away around the presidential campaign, many voters may not be aware of an important nonpartisan issue that will also appear on their ballot.

Amendment 1 would create a new bipartisan redistricting commission, led by citizens and open to public scrutiny. If passed, the amendment would finally end the long, shameful history of partisan gerrymandering by whichever party happens to be in power when the 10-year redistricting cycle comes around.

Make no mistake about it: Passing this constitutional amendment is the only way to take the sole power of drawing electoral lines out of the hands of the General Assembly. Anything less than an amendment would keep the status quo in place. A vote for Amendment 1 is a vote for transparency and a better way forward.

For the first time in our long history, Virginia voters will have fair voting districts — not districts drawn up in back rooms by self-interested politicians. This is a rare moment of bipartisan agreement.

Let’s not throw away our shot to end partisan gerrymandering. Vote “yes” on Amendment 1!

Michael Rodemeyer

Albemarle County{&lettersname}

Michael Rodemeyer is chair of the Blue Ridge Action Group, OneVirginia2021.

Information link: https://ballotpedia.org/Virginia_Redistricting_Commission_Amendment_(2020)

