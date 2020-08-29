Opinion/Letter: Amendment reforms unjust system

On Aug. 23, The Daily Progress published an op-ed from Brent Tarter, Virginia historian and author of “Gerrymanders: How Redistricting Protected Slavery, White Supremacy, and Partisan Minorities in Virginia.” Mr. Tarter wrote in support of the Virginia redistricting commission amendment.
He said that “unless we give the proposed commission a try in 2021, the right of all Virginians to a fair representative democracy remains vulnerable.” I completely agree.
Amendment 1 works to undo the system that, as Tarter writes about extensively, has suppressed minority voters and given politicians a partisan advantage. This amendment will create a citizen-led commission for redistricting, preventing politicians’ interests from overruling the interests of the people. It will begin to address the long history of racial gerrymandering that our current system has allowed to flourish unchecked by enshrining historic civil rights protections for minority voters in the Virginia Constitution.
The amendment also guarantees transparency that will allow for the entire commonwealth to be part of the redistricting process through public meetings and publicly available data.
Tarter is by no means a naive voter when it comes to redistricting. He has dedicated his career to examining how our current redistricting system has suppressed voters and halted progress, and knows that this long history will continue if Amendment 1 isn’t passed.
Vote “yes” on the Virginia redistricting commission amendment. We have waited long enough for fair maps.
Ashely M. Schneider
Charlottesville
Information link: https://ballotpedia.org/Virginia_Redistricting_Commission_Amendment_(2020)
