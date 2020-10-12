Opinion/Letter: All lives aren't equal in Trump's view

As the presidential election draws nearer, are you paying close attention to the news every day? These are perilous times for our country. Please observe, and think about what you see and hear from candidates for office.

Much of Donald Trump’s base of support comes from people who actually don’t want to include all people — African-Americans, Asian-Americans, American Indians, transgendered Americans or others from diverse nationalities. They are the white supremacists among us, and all lives do not matter to them equally. This is racism in the raw. Remember what happened to the Jews in Hitler’s Germany.

This description might not apply to each individual Republican, but it does apply to Trump’s Republican Party, as he almost daily demonstrates by his own words that he considers himself a supreme being, all knowing and all powerful.

In your mind and heart, what is your vision for America the beautiful? Is it of a nation of “red and yellow, black and white; they are precious in [God’s] sight” — as many of us sang as children? Is it of a nation that strives to be governed by and for the people, as Abraham Lincoln phrased it? Or some other vision?