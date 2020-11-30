 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Alito, Thomas wrong on depth of restrictions
Opinion/Letter: Alito, Thomas wrong on depth of restrictions

Columnist Cal Thomas commented on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s recent speech to the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention (The Daily Progress, Nov. 21).

According to Thomas, Justice Alito issued dire warnings about the erosion of constitutional liberties. One such was a warning about executive overreach in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Alito apparently made the obligatory nods to how awful the pandemic is and issued a disclaimer that he was not explicitly questioning the validity of any of the restrictions. But one quote is a doozy:

“The pandemic has resulted in previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty. … It is an indisputable statement of fact: We have never before seen restrictions as severe, extensive and prolonged as those experienced for most of 2020.”

Really? Alito apparently has no frame of reference at all for the “restrictions” Americans saw during World War II — conscripting men between the ages of 18 and 37 (certain loss of liberty) and sending many of them to die (ultimate loss of liberty) on the beaches of Salerno and Okinawa and in the skies over Germany.

From the U.S. perspective, it lasted for almost four years (Dec. 7, 1941-Sept. 2, 1945). During that period, there were approximately 419,000 U.S. war-related military and civilian deaths.

Those inconvenient facts don’t play well when one is arguing that broad, immediate, science-informed executive discretion is somehow corrosive of liberties when fighting a 10-month pandemic currently projected to have sickened and killed 420,000 U.S. military and civilians by Feb. 3, 2021 (its approximate one-year anniversary) and even more thereafter.

It seems not to have occurred to Cal Thomas or Justice Alito that severe, extensive, prolonged measures are necessary to respond to a severe, extensive, prolonged problem that’s as deadly as world war.

Robert E. Little Jr.

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/united-states-imposes-the-draft

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_II_casualties

https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america?view=total-deaths&amp;tab=trend

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/coroner-first-us-covid-19-death-occurred-early-february

