Opinion/Letter: Alito, Thomas wrong on depth of restrictions

Columnist Cal Thomas commented on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s recent speech to the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention (The Daily Progress, Nov. 21).

According to Thomas, Justice Alito issued dire warnings about the erosion of constitutional liberties. One such was a warning about executive overreach in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Alito apparently made the obligatory nods to how awful the pandemic is and issued a disclaimer that he was not explicitly questioning the validity of any of the restrictions. But one quote is a doozy:

“The pandemic has resulted in previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty. … It is an indisputable statement of fact: We have never before seen restrictions as severe, extensive and prolonged as those experienced for most of 2020.”

Really? Alito apparently has no frame of reference at all for the “restrictions” Americans saw during World War II — conscripting men between the ages of 18 and 37 (certain loss of liberty) and sending many of them to die (ultimate loss of liberty) on the beaches of Salerno and Okinawa and in the skies over Germany.