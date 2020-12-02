Opinion/Letter: Albright's book is a must-read for today

I have just finished reading former Secretary of State Madeline Albright's book “Facism: A Warning” for the second time. It was required reading before, but post the election it is mandatory for us all.
I can't summarize what she writes so well except to say that the temptation to close our eyes and wait for the worst to pass is not an option.
It is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It is an issue of democracy and freedom for us all.
Donna Johnson
Fluvanna County
