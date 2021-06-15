Opinion/Letter: Albemarle should restrict firearms

Several communities across Virginia have taken advantage of a state law enacted last year allowing localities to regulate firearms in public.
Albemarle County should soon join them.
On June 16, the Board of Supervisors will take up an ordinance prohibiting guns in county-owned or -operated buildings, public parks and community centers, a policy the county has sought in the past.
In Virginia, firearms can be prohibited in schools, child care centers, courthouses, churches, college buildings and federal facilities. New laws taking effect in July will prohibit guns in state buildings and at polling places. In fact, lawmakers expanded the local ordinance statute this year to include buildings used by school boards that aren’t owned or operated by their localities.
State law affirms that guns simply do not belong where governments do business, where children and families gather, or where law enforcement is entrusted to keep the peace. Residents shouldn’t have to wait for tragedy to occur before lawmakers take action to prevent senseless gun violence.
Our gun laws are not as strong as many people in our country think, or probably hope, they are.
Albemarle’s ordinance could also close a loophole in the state ordinance law locally. The Board of Supervisors noticed that Virginia’s statute doesn’t necessarily apply to facilities jointly owned by two localities, such as Darden Towe Park, or to government facilities outside that locality’s boundaries, such as the Albemarle County Office Building in Charlottesville. The General Assembly has a chance to clarify the law in the future, but an Albemarle ordinance will complement the city’s and mitigate questions about application and enforcement.
This sensible measure will benefit not only county residents but the guests who visit the University of Virginia, our historic homes and our scenic sites each year. The Board of Supervisors should adopt the most robust ordinance allowed under the law to protect our communities.
Mike Fox
Albemarle County
Mike Fox is state legislative lead of the Virginia Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Information links:
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/charlottesville-approves-ban-on-guns-at-city-properties/article_d63dbb9a-fe85-5e86-90bd-c9eefa50c139.html
https://www.winchesterstar.com/winchester_star/winchester-bans-guns-at-city-owned-properties-events/article_dd85a51c-1cad-535e-adc3-e9e08dd77d12.html
https://www.wdbj7.com/2021/02/27/blacksburg-gun-ban-goes-into-effect-march-1/
https://albemarle.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=4979645&GUID=2AD2262C-7487-4ED7-890D-4DC306E7DB0B
https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?212+sum+HB2295
https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?212+sum+HB2081
ttps://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?212+sum+HB1909
https://albemarle.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=8932543&GUID=99DA70DB-9392-473E-8370-5B2B9A80BB31