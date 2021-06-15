Opinion/Letter: Albemarle should restrict firearms

Several communities across Virginia have taken advantage of a state law enacted last year allowing localities to regulate firearms in public.

Albemarle County should soon join them.

On June 16, the Board of Supervisors will take up an ordinance prohibiting guns in county-owned or -operated buildings, public parks and community centers, a policy the county has sought in the past.

In Virginia, firearms can be prohibited in schools, child care centers, courthouses, churches, college buildings and federal facilities. New laws taking effect in July will prohibit guns in state buildings and at polling places. In fact, lawmakers expanded the local ordinance statute this year to include buildings used by school boards that aren’t owned or operated by their localities.

State law affirms that guns simply do not belong where governments do business, where children and families gather, or where law enforcement is entrusted to keep the peace. Residents shouldn’t have to wait for tragedy to occur before lawmakers take action to prevent senseless gun violence.

Our gun laws are not as strong as many people in our country think, or probably hope, they are.