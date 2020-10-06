 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Albemarle should pursue solar
Albemarle County should pursue solar

Seeing the hurricanes that folks in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida are living with, as well as the fires that are costing lives and loss of property on the West Coast, we would all like to be able to help somehow.

Putting solar on our homes, or doing something else that would generate clean energy or use less energy, is a great idea. You can support clean, green energy by sending a simple email to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

In December 2019, Fairfax County developed contracts to install solar panels on its county buildings. Because the cost of installing solar has gone down so much, these power purchase agreements potentially could yield over $60 million in electricity cost avoidance to the citizens of Fairfax County over the life of the contracts. Fairfax County buildings will be generating green energy while saving money.

Now massive savings are available. We no longer need to pay to have electrical power shipped from miles away.

Albemarle County can easily arrange PPAs with our local solar contractors. The Board of Supervisors is planning on discussing Albemarle County Climate Action Plan at its meeting on Oct. 7, and wants our input. Please send an email today to bos@albemarle.org and simply state “please agree to approve PPAs.”

Albemarle citizens can help save the planet as well as saving money while doing it. Having our cake and eating it too will taste so good!

Dave Redding

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/environment-energy-coordination/cleanenergy/news/fairfax-county-awards-solar-power-purchase-agreement

https://albemarle.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&amp;ID=8815470&amp;GUID=09A00F74-2FF9-4FF6-AF12-0C3F93E7E6FB

https://albemarle.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&amp;ID=8815469&amp;GUID=F439626D-1096-40BD-93BB-6446FBCE0CB0

