Opinion/Letter: Aiding insurrection is cause for punishment

Some are saying that there was nothing wrong in protesting the counting of state election votes, but let us be clear:
On Jan. 6, at a staging rally shortly before the mob overwhelmed the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump told the assembled group to “fight like hell.” They marched to the Capitol to interfere with the working of Congress, attacked police, murdered a Capitol policeman, and contributed to four other deaths. They vandalized and stole from the congresspersons and senators.
This was an armed insurrection of the United States in violation of the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States,…who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States…, to support the Constitution of the U.S., shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
The 14th Amendment is quite clear that this insurrection was and is illegal.
Furthermore, the election was not "stolen." The vast majority of cases filed in the U.S. courts contesting the election failed because there was no evidence of fraud found (61 of 62 cases).
The president wanted supporters to come to Washington to interfere with Congress in its simple acceptance of already validated state elections and the actions of the Electoral College.
Attacking Congress and trying to stop its business of certifying a lawful U.S. election is not "doing ‘nothing’ wrong." This is an act of treason against the United States.
There were chants at the event to hang Vice President Pence, a threat of murder.
The president deserves impeachment as the leader of this insurrection against the U.S.
And my brother, a D.C. police officer, was there to make the city of Washington safe and had to go in to help the Capitol police. Those who rioted put him in harm's way. This is not acceptable in the world's foremost democracy.
Karen Firehock
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/politics/elections/2021/01/06/trumps-failed-efforts-overturn-election-numbers/4130307001/
https://dailyprogress.com/news/politics/wire/the-unfolding-of-home-grown-fascism-in-capitol-assault/article_bf18c785-fcbc-5d77-9248-c57ce5abbbc6.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/amendmentxiv
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/local/protests/trump-supporters-rally-protest-january-6-maga-protest/65-2639563a-b04e-4a40-a028-23083673d46b