Opinion/Letter: Aiding insurrection is cause for punishment

Some are saying that there was nothing wrong in protesting the counting of state election votes, but let us be clear:

On Jan. 6, at a staging rally shortly before the mob overwhelmed the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump told the assembled group to “fight like hell.” They marched to the Capitol to interfere with the working of Congress, attacked police, murdered a Capitol policeman, and contributed to four other deaths. They vandalized and stole from the congresspersons and senators.

This was an armed insurrection of the United States in violation of the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States,…who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States…, to support the Constitution of the U.S., shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

The 14th Amendment is quite clear that this insurrection was and is illegal.