Opinion/Letter: Aid to Afghans shows Charlottesville growth

I am writing in response to the article titled “Greater Charlottesville and Albemarle area plans to welcome 250 Afghan refugees,” The Daily Progress, Oct. 13.

Charlottesville has come a long way from that life-changing day of Aug. 12, 2017. It’s evident the Unite the Right rally made citizens in Charlottesville come together in a way they’d never done before to honor Heather Heyer and all the people hurt both physically and emotionally from that day.

Charlottesville just recently took down not only the Robert E. Lee statue, but also the Stonewall Jackson and Lewis, Sacajawea and Clark statues to show their support in the fight for equality between different races and genders. The Lewis and Clark statue represented Sacajawea as an incompetent, meek girl who relied on Lewis and Clark to protect her. We know this is a false representation of who she really was.

The history of Charlottesville has not been so kind to people of difference races and genders. But the Charlottesville citizens of the 21st century have learned from these mistakes and are starting the long process of altering the viewpoint citizens may still have on people of color and other false assumptions.