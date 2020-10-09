 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Adults, students alike avoid masks
Adults, students alike avoid masks

Fr. John I. Jenkins, the president of Notre Dame, attended a large, crowded affair — the White House Rose Garden ceremony introducing Supreme Court nominee Amy Barrett — without a mask. The president of the United States ignored the guidelines of experts in his own administration and also eschewed masks, social distancing, and avoidance of crowds.

Apparently, neither age nor experience is a measure of the maturity universities, such as the University of Virginia, are asking of their communities. If priests and presidents can’t follow the rules, the problem is not that students are immature; they are human. Having them return to Grounds was irresponsible to everyone who lives in the Charlottesville area.

Terri J. Miyamoto

Albemarle County

Reference links:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-virus-spread-white-house/2020/10/02/38c5b354-04cc-11eb-b7ed-141dd88560ea_story.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html#:~:text=CDC%20recommends%20that%20people%20wear%20masks%20in%20public,have%20COVID-19%20from%20spreading%20the%20virus%20to%20others

