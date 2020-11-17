Opinion/Letter: Addressing the safety of masking

People argue that mask wearing shouldn’t be mandated because Americans can be trusted to do the right thing. But doing the right thing isn't always easy.

I sat in a Kroger parking lot with my mask on the seat beside me. I’d never worn one in public. I waited. A woman wearing a mask walked by, then a man. They gave me courage. That first time it felt awkward. Now it’s easy.

My mask is in my pocket. I approach my friend’s door. Do I put it on before ringing the doorbell or wait to see if she has hers on? For me, going on a walk or sitting around a fire is not as enjoyable with a mask, but wearing a mask isn’t awful and giving my friend COVID would be awful. Does she wish I had mine on? Do I wish she had hers on?

At Lowe’s, the maskless man in front of me leans around the plastic shield to speak to the young cashier. What if, like me, this cashier lives with someone at risk? It can’t be easy to tell a customer to put on a mask and keep his face behind the shield. I could tell him for her. “Do it,” I tell myself. But I don’t do it. It’s too hard and unkind. The customer would be too embarrassed.