Opinion/Letter: Addressing the safety of masking

People argue that mask wearing shouldn’t be mandated because Americans can be trusted to do the right thing. But doing the right thing isn't always easy.
I sat in a Kroger parking lot with my mask on the seat beside me. I’d never worn one in public. I waited. A woman wearing a mask walked by, then a man. They gave me courage. That first time it felt awkward. Now it’s easy.
My mask is in my pocket. I approach my friend’s door. Do I put it on before ringing the doorbell or wait to see if she has hers on? For me, going on a walk or sitting around a fire is not as enjoyable with a mask, but wearing a mask isn’t awful and giving my friend COVID would be awful. Does she wish I had mine on? Do I wish she had hers on?
At Lowe’s, the maskless man in front of me leans around the plastic shield to speak to the young cashier. What if, like me, this cashier lives with someone at risk? It can’t be easy to tell a customer to put on a mask and keep his face behind the shield. I could tell him for her. “Do it,” I tell myself. But I don’t do it. It’s too hard and unkind. The customer would be too embarrassed.
We need words or other tools to navigate these experiences with kindness. Maybe stricter mandates could help. Then the cashier could say: “I’m so sorry, but I’m not allowed to serve anyone who’s not wearing a mask. You can get a complimentary one at customer service.”
At Southern States, a fellow customer looks up stricken. “Oh, I forgot my mask. It’s in my car. Should I get it?”
I think what the cashier says is: “No, that’s OK.”
But my mom has lung cancer, and I’m in the store, too. I want to be nice to the customer and to my mom.
That day it was too hard to speak up, but maybe one day it’ll be easy. I could say: “I’ll find the first thing on your list while you go get your mask. Thanks!”
Stephanie Haden
Albemarle County
