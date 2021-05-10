Opinion/Letter: Address city crime via youth program

Charlottesville Police Chief Rashall Brackney called on the community to help address gun violence (The Daily Progress, Jan. 7 online and Jan. 8 in print).

She said that the notable increase in gun violence “cannot be laid solely as a burden at the police department’s feet. …We cannot arrest our way out of this.”

She is so right when she goes on to say that trying to prevent the next crime “takes more than just proactive police work, that takes community involvement.”

Let me provide some input into the community involvement part.

Charlottesville and Albemarle American Legion Post 74 recommends the establishment of a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Charlottesville High School.

Such an organization would give students in ninth through 12th grades an opportunity to learn leadership skills, civic responsibility, personal discipline — all the ingredients needed to prepare young people to be good citizens.

And the anti-military folks need not worry: JROTC cadets are not being trained as future recruits, although some choose to enter the military after graduation.