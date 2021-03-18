Opinion/Letter: Addition of Sacajawea conveyed an honor

Addition of Sacajawea conveyed an honor

Why do we commemorate leaders? Leaders bear the heaviest burden: For example, a small-business owner — first to arrive, last to leave — deals with grumpy employees, non-paying customers, taxes, payroll. It’s much harder leading than being an employee.

When an artist commissioned to create a memorial for leaders asks to include an employee, that’s shocking. When the commissioner agrees — that acknowledges the employee as worthy of sharing the honor.

Sacajawea’s presence next to Lewis and Clark honors her deeply. What was sculptor Keck’s intent?

A WVPT story addressed these issues:

“[Reporter Sandy] Hausman: It’s not likely sculptor Charles Keck meant to insult Sacagawea. In fact, he was the one who suggested including her. But the man who commissioned the statue wanted to glorify locals Lewis and Clark. Ball State University historian Doug Seefeldt reads what Keck had to say on the subject.