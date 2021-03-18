Opinion/Letter: Addition of Sacajawea conveyed an honor

Addition of Sacajawea conveyed an honor
Why do we commemorate leaders? Leaders bear the heaviest burden: For example, a small-business owner — first to arrive, last to leave — deals with grumpy employees, non-paying customers, taxes, payroll. It’s much harder leading than being an employee.
When an artist commissioned to create a memorial for leaders asks to include an employee, that’s shocking. When the commissioner agrees — that acknowledges the employee as worthy of sharing the honor.
Sacajawea’s presence next to Lewis and Clark honors her deeply. What was sculptor Keck’s intent?
A WVPT story addressed these issues:
“[Reporter Sandy] Hausman: It’s not likely sculptor Charles Keck meant to insult Sacagawea. In fact, he was the one who suggested including her. But the man who commissioned the statue wanted to glorify locals Lewis and Clark. Ball State University historian Doug Seefeldt reads what Keck had to say on the subject.
“Doug Seefeldt: The guide Sacagawea is at their side a little to the rear so that she shall not compete too much in the composition with Lewis and Clark. By making her look down, I have tried to suggest that they were on a high prominence, and she was more interested in the immediate surroundings and not aware of what was in the minds of the explorers.”
Sculptor Keck sought to honor the three most responsible for the mission’s success while keeping the focus as commissioned. Why should there be controversy over the heroic employee’s stance? Sacajawea was indispensable, but not one of the leaders.
By including a female Native American guide, this statute in many ways celebrates the American ideal “all men are created equal.” Let’s celebrate that ideal; let’s celebrate this inclusion. Keep the statue.
Nancy W. Brown
Charlottesville
Information link: https://news.wjct.org/post/virginia-sacagawea-gets-her-own-statue