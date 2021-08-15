Opinion/Letter: Add parkland, not another subdivision

Add parkland, not another subdivision

Instead of building housing that will only increase the density of an already densely developed area, I urge Albemarle County and Charlottesville to join forces, buy property now proposed for the Rio Point project (using federal stimulus funds if allowed), and transform it into a park to augment the Warner Parkway Trail.

The proposed development will exacerbate traffic congestion, add more children to our already crowded schools, and increase stormwater runoff into Meadow Creek, not to mention destroy a beautiful green space.

A park at the location benefits everyone in the county and city, not just those invested in one more housing project.

A second bridge over the creek at that location would provide a direct route to our new Botanical Garden of the Piedmont. Once access to the remainder of McIntire Park is completed, the city and county would have a magnificent green park from the U.S. 250 Bypass all the way to Rio Road. Extra parking could be provided in the new addition for the garden as well as the trail.

The pandemic has taught us that access to the outdoors is critical to our children’s health as well as our own. Why not spend funds to benefit everyone who lives here?