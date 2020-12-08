Opinion/Letter: Acknowledge survival of U.S. Constitution

On Dec. 10, Time magazine's Person of the Year selection will be announced.
This year's winner should be the U.S. Constitution. Not since 1861-1865 has it been under assaulted from within the way it has over the past four years.
Regardless, it has survived and is stronger than ever, thanks in part to the many people who voted for its values ahead of their personal political views and affiliations.
David Smalley
Albemarle County
Information link: https://time.com/person-of-the-year-reader-poll-2020/
