Opinion/Letter: ACA not ending soon; get enrolled

This fall begins my eighth year assisting local consumers enroll in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. In eight years, I don’t recall receiving a more distressing phone call from a past client than one a few days ago.

The caller’s question to me was whether it even made sense to make an appointment to enroll in an ACA health insurance policy this fall.

“Why?” I asked.

His reply: “Because the ACA is going away on November 10.”

I explained that all that was going to happen on Nov. 10 was oral arguments before the Supreme Court on the law’s constitutionality.

The court’s decision in the case will take months — and no one knows which way that decision will go. The Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-partisan nonprofit focusing on health-related issues, has noted that a ruling in the case could come as late as June 2021.

Not surprisingly, then, my advice to the caller was to make an appointment, enroll, and stay insured.