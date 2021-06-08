Opinion/Letter: A 'statue' that connects rather than divides

I recently read an article, with photos, describing a pair of new monuments in central public spaces, one in a c ity in Poland and one in a city in Lithuania. Each is a vertical circle about 10 feet high with a possibly marble ring enclosing a round video screen. The screen shows in real time exactly what people are doing in front of the other identical circle in the other city — people who are, typically, waving back at you.

It occurred to me that I live in a city in desperate need of monuments that are unlikely to become increasingly shameful with the passage of years.

Here, I thought, is a type of monument that doesn’t glorify some past individual (hate to break the news, but all individuals are flawed). It doesn’t even glorify some other city (all cities have done bad stuff). Rather, it serves to communicate, and to bring closer and make real people in another place — living, active, growing, changing people, not stone heroes on horseback.