Opinion/Letter: A healing prescription in troublesome times

I am sad and scared on this, my 74th, birthday. In all my years, I have never seen such upheaval — not even in the 1960s.
Recent events lead me to fear the loss of civility and kindness. I want a nation free of retribution, hate and distrust. We must unite to become one healing force. Try these steps:
» Seek to understand. Reach out to the angry and disenfranchised. Anger is born of fear. We must understand these fears. Perhaps we will agree; the simple art of listening without judgment is a start.
» The solution is usually somewhere in the middle. We must find common ground and work together. Everyone will have to give up something, but hopefully everyone can live with compromise.
» Base your actions on proven data. I am a physician, and in medicine, this means “evidence-based” and based on proven facts from known sources. When the future depends on getting it right, you need true facts.
» How you do something may be more important than what you do. When any mob gets violent, this ruins its legitimacy. Go through the legitimate channels. It seems frustratingly slow, but violence is not the way.
» Remember that two wrongs do not make a right. I fear years of tit-for-tat behavior. Retribution should be meted out only to those legally proven guilty. Be patient — the system will work. If it doesn’t work, I will be first to help you. Stay brave and stay the course.
» Be kind. This is a scary world. Nothing seems safe — our health, our businesses, our money — and COVID is only the first of killer viruses to come. Smiles and kind words may save someone. Be thoughtful — wear masks, socially distance and get vaccinated. Forgive and forget.
» Get busy. No job is insignificant — thank essential workers. What can you do? No contribution is too small. Keep the pandemic rules, call up a lonely senior, share music, or draw on the sidewalk. Talk to the neighbor who voted the opposite from you and really try to understand what he or she need. Re-enfranchise someone every day.
Claudette E. Dalton
Nelson County