Opinion/Letter: A healing prescription in troublesome times

I am sad and scared on this, my 74th, birthday. In all my years, I have never seen such upheaval — not even in the 1960s.

Recent events lead me to fear the loss of civility and kindness. I want a nation free of retribution, hate and distrust. We must unite to become one healing force. Try these steps:

» Seek to understand. Reach out to the angry and disenfranchised. Anger is born of fear. We must understand these fears. Perhaps we will agree; the simple art of listening without judgment is a start.

» The solution is usually somewhere in the middle. We must find common ground and work together. Everyone will have to give up something, but hopefully everyone can live with compromise.

» Base your actions on proven data. I am a physician, and in medicine, this means “evidence-based” and based on proven facts from known sources. When the future depends on getting it right, you need true facts.