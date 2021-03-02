Opinion/Letter: A delicate question: Who gets reparations?

On Feb. 5, the House of Delegates passed a bill that would require five state colleges to offer full four-year scholarships to descendants of enslaved laborers.

This raises a delicate issue: To what extent should the present make reparations for past actions?

Many people agree that it is only just that the present should recognize and acknowledge the sacrifice and injustice that has occurred in the past. The University of Virginia has done that by erecting its Memorial to Enslaved Laborers and carving their names in its walls.

This is good. These slaves surely contributed more to the university than the more celebrated Edgar Allan Poe.

Across the United States, there are other walls and monuments on which are inscribed the names of those who were drafted into the armed forces and later killed in action in two world wars and in Korea and Vietnam. These individuals also were forced into a kind of servitude by the state. Should we, the present, offer reparations to their descendants and families as well? They, too, suffered greatly; they lost their lives.