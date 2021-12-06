LETTERTOEDITOR/1207

The city needs a little help from its friends. Here we have a world-class business school at UVa just down the road. Can't the University loan us an expert to be our interim city manager for a year?

All that expertise locked in the classroom, and here is a real-world opportunity for some enterprising professor to take a leave of absence and "practice what she/he preaches."

However, even with an interim city manager, if the City cannot hire and retain excellent employees, reversion should be considered. Albemarle County appears to be functioning well but faced with multiple retirements; it is searching for employees as well. Combining City and County employees would fill vacancies and streamline services. It could be a win-win situation.

I hope it doesn't come to that, but if the wounds to the city's government continue to fester, reverting to town status may be the most responsible decision. Time will tell.

Catherine E. Wray

Charlottesville