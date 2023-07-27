Lindsay Koshgarian’s criticism of Congress’ unserious management of military appropriations, as detailed in the July 25 story titled “Culture wars are hijacking debate on military budget,” deserves our applause.

But regardless of how wisely or unwisely these funds are finally utilized, one should wonder: How did we come to think that handing the military $886 billion in the first place was a reasonable idea? And what is lost by doing so?

Ms. Koshgarian’s own National Priorities Project website precisely delineates the answer. For example, as of 2023, Charlottesville taxpayers are providing over $196 million annually to the military. Sadly, that money could alternatively have paid this year for 1,991 registered nurses, 20,364 public housing units, 404,299 households with wind power and so forth.

Assuming as valid Ms. Koshgarian’s claim that keeping the peace should be Congress’ highest priority, programs which support global peacebuilding — that is, that prevent conflict from escalating into full-blown war — ought to top this alternate wish list.

We already have designated accounts to support such programs, which are coincidentally also exceptionally smart financial investments. In fact, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace, for every $1 spent on peacebuilding, an astounding $16 is saved that would have otherwise gone toward war or its aftermath.

Congress is currently hammering out the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2024. Three accounts within it are particularly worthy of robust funding for their support of preventative peacebuilding: Atrocities Prevention, the Complex Crises Fund and Reconciliation Programs.

Convinced that your tax dollars can be better spent than on financing worldwide devastation? Consider contacting Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. Let them know you want our country’s budget to better reflect your values by more generously backing these accounts, and that the time to recognize peacebuilding as our highest budgetary priority is now.