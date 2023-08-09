Now is the time to acknowledge and appreciate the positive impact of the participants of CASPCA Concerns. They brought to awareness the internal problems of the Charlottesville Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in order to advocate for better conditions for the dogs and volunteers. I thank you all.

My name is Lavinia deVillier. I am 75 years old. I started dog walking at the CASPCA a year ago — just before they got all the extra dogs from around the country due to flooding and another facility’s dog neglect. The extra dogs were held in crates downstairs and in an unoccupied room. There were so many dogs and so few dog walkers that often we would be finished walking them past closing time. The easy green- and orange-card dogs were very powerful and hard to walk for new volunteers. The filth of the cages was very demoralizing.

Thanks to the dedication of Sarah Lloyd, volunteer manager at the time who often came in on her days off, and the commitment of all the other regular and experienced dog walkers, we were able to make it through this very difficult time; CASPCA Concerns' petition pinpointed the continuing needs of the shelter that require addressing.

I also want to thank the interim director, Sue Friedman, for acknowledging the internal problems and hiring a consulting agency to improve shelter operations. She is continuing the effort to improve the conditions that CASPCA Concerns initiated.