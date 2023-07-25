Voters need to follow the money in Albemarle School Board races

Disclosure of money in politics is central to the integrity of our democratic process. Campaign disclosures reveal who is financially backing a candidate for public office and, in turn, how a candidate spends that money.

Recent disclosures for candidates for the Albemarle County School Board are deeply revealing, especially since school board races are ostensibly nonpartisan. Both Meg Scalia Bryce, who is running for the at-large seat, and Joann McDermid, candidate for the White Hall seat, received contributions from John Lowry, current chair of the Albemarle GOP. In addition, Bryce reported a donation from Ann McLean, who was forced to withdraw as Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s nominee to the Board of Historic Resources last year after praising pro-Confederate monuments and arguing secession was not treason.

Their expenditures are also eye-opening. Bryce paid $250 to the Noah Webster Educational Foundation, a right-wing organization that openly seeks to “reclaim America’s education” by infusing religion in public schools, to attend a training session for “Virginia school board members with conservative values.” This training session featured a program on how to ban books from school libraries. Bryce praised this event as “excellent” and “inspir[ing].”

McDermid spent over $2,500 in “consulting” fees to Rob Schilling, a local talk show host who regularly attacks public education and spews hatred toward the LGBTQIA+ community. Schilling recently aired an unauthorized video of children from Johnson Elementary in Charlottesville reading a book supporting LGBTQ acceptance. This video was then disseminated by national conservative news outlets, causing parents and teachers to be falsely attacked as “groomers.”

For transparency, I am a supporter of and donor to Allison Spillman and Dr. Rebecca Berlin, Bryce and McDermid’s opponents.

Ultimately, if you want to know where school board candidates stand, follow the money.