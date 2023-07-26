I read of the interest of some of the members of the Board of Visitors at the University of Virginia asking for information on students' and faculty members' religious and political positions as well as political donation information from professors and staff at the university to see how diverse UVa is.
I am asking the Board of Visitors to take a bold step forward in their quest for diversity information and publicly identify their own political positions, religious affiliations, campaign contributions and anything else that would be appropriate to view the diversity of the Board of Visitors.