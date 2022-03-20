Letter: Use surplus to keep water flowing

It appears the board of the Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) has been "benevolent" (while using Federal and State bailout funds) to cover delinquent accounts. But they have finally reached the end of their patience (now that these bailout funds have run out). Now, I read in The Daily Progress that the authority is threatening to cut off water and sewer for many individuals and single family customers who owe an average of $75 of overdue payments.

But when I turn to the next story in the same issue of The Daily Progress I read:

"ACSA ended the year with operating revenues 2.6% over what was budgeted and spent about 5.8% less, resulting in a $2.4 million surplus."

So, the Board of the ACSA is taking the severe action of cutting off water and sewer, making homes unlivable for COVID-impacted families who are, on the average, only one or two months behind in their payments. This punitive action, while sitting on an unplanned windfall of $2.4million, is un-American.

Where is the compassion?

If the ACSA is unwilling to take this action, I call for them to refund the whole $2.4million equally to all customers. I suggest that the ACSA should set up a program like Dominion Power has where customers can donate to pay bills for those less fortunate. This is the American way.

Floyd Artrip

Charlottesville