Upzoning will not produce affordable housing

Charlottesville is failing to deliver on its promise of affordable housing. That is a central goal of the Comprehensive Plan which leads to the “upzoning.”

First: Does the current zoning prevent construction of affordable housing? No, in 2022, Charlottesville Planning Commission and City Council approved rezoning for two developments in a single neighborhood off Park Street to allow 135 affordable units. This demonstrates that the affordable housing problem is not caused by current zoning.

Second: Affordable housing requires subsidy, and City Council approved the necessary subsidies for both of these projects. They will need to continue to do so under the new zoning.

Comments by officials on the planning commission and council at various public meetings have stated that affordable housing added due to the new zoning will be “rare,” “unlikely”.

So, why the drastic upzoning? An incremental approach would be logical, managed, not randomly controlled “by right” throughout the city with developers calling the shots. Those with the greatest knowledge and information about the city would define the boundaries and opportunities.

By identifying the areas for large housing buildings, the city could optimize its investments in infrastructure upgrades, rather than incurring costs and disruption in multiple places.

The city could incentivize, accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, in all residential neighborhoods. ADUs would be part of existing homes, above garages or small homes in backyards and could be priced within the budget of lower-income residents.

And, ADUs would not burden the infrastructure the way apartment buildings would: Can the water main support many apartments in the developer-selected location? Can the existing sewers handle the waste? Is the building near a bus route?

“By-right” upzoning development has produced unintended consequences in other cities. Since Raleigh, North Carolina, introduced it, numerous modest houses have been demolished and replaced by $700,000-plus units in multifamily buildings. Similar patterns have occurred in Austin, Texas, and are described in a study by the Urban Institute.

I urge city officials to refocus their commitment to increasing affordable housing with targeted decisions, not by upzoning through arbitrary, random development at the expense of communities throughout our city.