As a resident here in Charlottesville since 1990 and active in athletics in my lifetime, I have come to appreciate the professionalism, thoughtfulness and devotion of John Harvey.

I had the opportunity to speak to him after the girls Western Albemarle lacrosse team had won the state tournament. Proud to say that my granddaughter, Gigi Hathaway, was a member of this special team. As a sophomore, she earned first team All-Jefferson District, All-Regions 4A and VH Class 4 all-state honors for the Warriors. I thanked John for his consistent and important work that changes lives for all the athletes in the region.

I had a thought that how wonderful it would be to allow John’s spirit of hard work to continue by extending an annual award to a boy and girl athlete who have the same character as John. If it turns into a scholarship, that would be a credit to him, the Daily Progress, to the benefit of his community.