In a recent letter to the editor, Senior Vice President of Dominion Energy Bill Murray raised a number of concerns about political contributions from Clean Virginia and our board chair, Michael Bills. Clean Virginia’s political contributions, which are solely funded by Mr. Bills, are for one purpose: to confront the political influence of monopoly electric utilities like Dominion Energy in Virginia. Clean Virginia provides funding to candidates who have a principled stance against accepting money from the monopoly utilities they are responsible for regulating while in office

Dominion’s executives and lobbyists have for decades written and advocated for legislation to weaken utility regulation while raising Virginians' electric bills and undermining the transition to clean energy. In the last decade alone, Dominion overcharged its customers by $2 billion while ranking second to last nationwide in energy efficiency. Rather than returning customer overcharges, Dominion repeatedly sponsored legislation that allowed the utility to transfer that money to Dominion shareholders and executives — during a time when Virginians paid the 6th highest bills in the country, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Dominion’s political and legislative efforts are motivated by one thing: shareholder profits. This puts Dominion’s political contributions in direct conflict with its customers' interests, and a brief review of the past decade of Dominion-sponsored legislation confirms this insidious problem. Unfortunately for Dominion’s customers, they get no say in the matter: Every time they turn on a light switch, they are subsidizing the political involvement of a utility working against their interests.

Recognizing this fundamental conflict of interest, a majority of states ban or strictly limit public utilities from contributing politically. We believe Virginia should join them.

If Mr. Murray sounds upset, it’s because the tide is turning on Dominion's political involvement. Five years ago, only a handful of legislators rejected Dominion’s money. Now over fifty candidates — Democrats and Republicans alike — refuse these contributions, meaning the utility faces a new political landscape. Recognizing the shifting winds, during this year’s legislative session, Dominion lobbyists tried to pass legislation to lock in an extra $4 billion for the utility at customers’ expense. The elected officials who sponsored the legislation had accepted cumulatively over $1 million in contributions from Dominion. But it didn’t work. A bipartisan coalition of consumer protection, environmental and business interests stopped the profit hike in its tracks and restored proper regulatory authority — something Dominion hasn’t faced in decades. Indeed the bill savings Mr. Murray mentioned in his letter came about in spite of Dominion, not because of them.

For far too long, utilities have written the rules in Virginia. Clean Virginia is working alongside legislators and advocates to ensure consumer's interests are fully represented in decisions about our energy future. Savings on bills are just the beginning.