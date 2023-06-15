Just before Reynolds Hutchins was hired as editor of The Daily Progress, I stopped my paper edition delivery due to the three-day-a-week paper delivery schedule. I so enjoyed reading the paper version with my morning coffee. I was prepared to be disappointed with the new digital format.

Last week, after reading about Hutchins' new position as editor, I was hopeful that the paper content would improve. Wow, did my hopes become a reality. The daily paper had gotten stale, small and lacked a lot of local area news. The inclusion of the following things has made this paper a new joy to read:

More detailed reporting on local and area people, happenings and sports (although not a sports fan, I find myself reading in-depth articles about the sports people!).

Letters to the editor from local people. These had almost vanished from the comments section.

Including stories from surrounding counties and cities, fun stuff, not depressing statistics on crime.

Balanced commentaries from both sides of political and local issues. Local people, not Washington analysts.

Way more comics in the Sunday edition.

More informed stories about UVa and their connections with local people and city government.

More reporting from named local journalists.

Overall, more in-depth coverage of everything.

Way more positive articles, overshadowing crime stories and statistics.

Kudos to Hutchins and whomever else is responsible for these changes. I wish I could get the word out to older, paper version readers to give the new Daily Progress a look and enjoy their morning reading again.

Bravo!