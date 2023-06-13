In lieu of endorsements ahead of this year’s Democratic primary, The Daily Progress has requested candidates provide a single statement from a supporter of their choosing. Here, voters — not the candidate and not anyone paid by the candidate’s campaign — will make their case for their camp before primary ballots are cast on June 20.

I’ve always been passionate about politics, but as a longtime local business owner, I tend to keep my views private. That public silence has ended for Sally Hudson. Sally is the candidate I’ve been hoping for since casting my first ballot 50 years ago: a brave and brilliant young economist who faces every issue with refreshing candor. She has an astounding ability to connect the dots between challenging topics — especially the ones that career politicians are too afraid to tackle — and she does the heavy lifting to get the work done that matters most to our community.

My enthusiasm for Sally has only grown as I’ve followed her campaign this spring, listening to her answer countless questions from my neighbors about reproductive rights, housing, the environment, education and more. And I’ve watched with joy as her honesty and common sense turn more and more of my neighbors into fellow Sally believers.

As I’ve been touting Sally to my fellow Democrats, I hear two consistent concerns:

1. “Deeds has seniority and important committee chairs.” I get the allure of seniority, but experience doesn’t matter if you won’t stick your neck out on the issues that matter most to your community. Seniority can breed complacency, and the problems we face are just too big and too urgent for business as usual.

Sally, meanwhile, has been an effective legislator on our top priorities. She’s the only candidate in this race who has actually carried and passed bills to protect reproductive rights, expand affordable housing options and cut fossil fuel subsidies. And she’s fought fearlessly with her fellow legislators for gun safety, while Deeds has been a bottleneck throughout his career.

2. “Deeds has the name recognition we’ll need to beat the Republican in November!” Even Deeds readily admits that both candidates in this race can win our brand-new, deep-blue district. Even Republican congressman Bob Good lost by a whopping 25 points to Josh Throneberg in the precincts that make up this Senate seat. And Sally has beaten the Republican nominee, Philip Hamilton, before. He ran against her for Delegate in 2021 and lost that race 79% to 21%. Enough said!

My inner voice from 50 years ago keeps telling me to fight for this amazing candidate. As a father of two daughters, a boss to several hundred young women and a coach to countless female runners, I have always supported them in pushing their work to the next level. And hearing career politicians tell Sally to “stay in her lane” and “wait her turn” motivates me even more. We deserve the best representation we can possibly have, and I’m so grateful that this courageous, brilliant, compassionate woman is ready and willing to serve!

The time for change is now, so I urge you to join me in voting for Sally on June 20. And no matter who wins, I’ll continue to be grateful that we live in a community where we can share our opinions, cast our ballots and join with our neighbors in continued service to each other.