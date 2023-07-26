I write this letter to all dog owners and lovers. Are you aware that there is a law on the books in our lovely, beautiful state of Virginia that allows certain breeds of dogs to be sold at auctions, flea markets, commercial parking lots, roadsides, etc. (I hope you get my drift) only because they have certain titles in front of the word “dog”? I’m talking about the words "hunting" and "livestock guardian."

I can only speak to the characteristics of the "livestock guardian" dog known as a Great Pyrenees. I am not that familiar with the characteristics of a hunting dog (Sorry guys, I will try to educate myself in the future).That being said, the Great Pyrenees is a companion dog listed in the AKC’s “The Companion Dog Book” under the category of "working dog" along with German shepherd, collie, Doberman, Newfoundland, Saint Bernard, Welsh corgi, etc., to name a few.

All of these dogs have traits which allows them to be trained to perform certain tasks such as police work, military bomb sniffing, search and rescue, and guarding sheep and goats on a farm.

I would like to ask you all to write, call, email your delegate and senator, present and to come (because of redistricting), to remove from Chapter 65 of the Virginia Code, Paragraph 3.2.6508.1, Part B, 3. This is a bipartisan plea for our four-legged animals who need an advocate for their rights and dignity.