Letter: Rt. 53 death traps

On March 8, I was a witness to a car smashed by a falling tree on a winding switchback on Route 53 in Albemarle County, about one mile north of the Fluvanna County line. It was extremely upsetting. Thankfully, the two people trapped inside survived and were transported to the hospital. It’s a miracle no one else was hurt. If I had left for work earlier, that could have been me crushed by a falling tree. I am more concerned for my children, as it could have been one of them as they traveled that section of road yesterday to a doctor’s appointment. Route 53 is the main route into Charlottesville for many, many people in Fluvanna and Albemarle for work, medical care, supplies, etc. We need a safe passage.

The two sections of switchbacks in the northern part of Route 53 are death traps, and have been for many years (long before our last winter storms). However, future accidents may be avoided if proper maintenance is done. There are two mountain ridge slopes that use sharply-curved switchbacks to get up and down the slopes—between Hillridge Drive and Garland Lane, and between Monticello and Michie Tavern. A work colleague lost his brother when a tree fell on his car on the switchback near Monticello. How many people have to die before something is done to reduce the danger of falling trees from the slopes along these two switchback sections?

The dangerous condition of both sections of road is deplorable and inexcusable. Trees are hanging over the road. Dead trees are everywhere, including very close to the edges of the already narrow road that has no shoulder. When trees are cut, they are left on the slopes to then slide into the road when it rains. Every time I drive these sections I feel as if I am taking my life in my hands. What worries me more is the life of my children and grandchildren.

I implore everyone in the Charlottesville area who drives Route 53 to contact the Virginia Department of Transportation to voice their concerns regarding these dangerous sections of switchbacks. The trees leaning sideways off the slopes are just waiting to fall. Whose car will be under them when they do?

Barbara VornDick

Palmyra