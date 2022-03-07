Letter: Renovate and reconfigure schools

As a parent of a CCS 4th grader and a researcher helping lead a national initiative around remaking middle schools for educational equity, I appreciated the recent articles on Charlottesville City Schools’ reconfiguration/renovation and the difficult fiscal priorities City Council is weighing. Although the trade-offs are tough, I believe we must prioritize school reconfiguration and renovation.

Charlottesville has the opportunity before us to invest in modernizing our school system to better align with the needs of middle school students while simultaneously addressing long-standing equity issues. These are not competing priorities – they are deeply entwined.

Our current system, with multiple school transitions between 4th and 9th grades, does not reflect what research suggests is best for kids. School transitions, particularly the transition to middle school, is associated with declines in achievement, attendance, and outcomes such as competence and self-esteem. Kids tend to do better when transitions are delayed.

In Charlottesville, an analysis of data from students who entered kindergarten in the late 1980’s showed a significant increase in discipline problems at each transition point (4th to 5th grade, 6th to 7th grade) for three groups of students: males, students of color, and students whose mothers had lower levels of education. This should concern us; over time, disciplinary issues are associated with students dropping out of school.

This isn’t just about buildings. The design of the updated Buford would allow for team-based configuration of classes and grades. Such organization is associated with more positive school climate, providing a greater sense of belonging to students, and thereby supporting academic and social-emotional outcomes. Reconfiguration would also provide stability in relationships during early adolescence when transitions are particularly detrimental, according to our own data, particularly for groups of students who already experience gaps in discipline and academic achievement.

Putting our kids first is not only the right thing to do, but also necessary for the long-term economic future of the city. A diverse, well-educated work force is an economic driver. Charlottesville City Council should fund the school’s reconfiguration and renovation plan, as well as its full operating budget.

Nancy Deutsch

Charlottesville