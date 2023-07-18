Recently we learned that independent candidate David Rhodes dropped out of the race for Rivanna District supervisor and endorsed fellow independent candidate T.J. Fadeley running for Supervisor in that same district. He did so in order not to “split” the vote to the favor of Democrat Bea LaPisto-Kirtley also running in the same district.

If we had ranked choice voting that would not have been necessary.

Voters who favor Rhodes or Fadeley over LaPisto-Kirtley could have ranked the two first and second on their ballot and regardless of whichever one was eliminated in the race; their votes would have counted for the other in a final head-to-head choice against LaPisto-Kirtley.

This “spoiler dilemma” is common when elections are decided by plurality voting, or by whoever wins the most votes regardless of majority or not. T

his is the same phenomenon we see in the controversy whether the centrist movement "No Labels" should be on the 2024 presidential ballot; namely will a “third” candidate unfairly swing the election to one of the two major party candidates? In this case, we see major organizations openly fighting to keep "No Labels" off the ballot.

Whether it is a small race for county supervisor or national campaign for the highest office in the land, is this how democracy works? It doesn’t have to be this way. Ranked choice voting can increase voter choice and voter voice without tilting elections to the extreme.